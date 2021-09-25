CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Penn State Offense Goes Long In Win Over Villanova

By phillycollegesports
Philly College Sports
 7 days ago

Nittany Lions Long Scores the Difference in 38 – 17 Defeat of the Wildcats. The Villanova Wildcats stepped up in class meeting the #6 Penn State Nittany Lions in Happy Valley. The #7 Wildcats (FCS) would be at a speed disadvantage. And it showed as the Lions scored four touchdowns on long passes to win 38 – 17. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford threw for a career-high 401 yards, and the team amassed 509 yards of total offense.

