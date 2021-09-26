CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chocolate Nutella Cake (with Baileys and Hazelnuts)

By Victoria Vito
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis chocolate Nutella cake with Baileys and hazelnuts is so rich, moist, extra chocolatey and incredibly tasty! If you are a fan of Nutella and chocolate then you got to try this amazing treat! Perfect for celebrations! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the loaf cake:. 1 1/2 cups flour.

Slow Cooker Pork Chops

If you only pull out your slow cooker to make hearty soups, you're seriously missing out. The all-star kitchen appliance has so much weeknight dinner potential. It can make a mean white chicken chili, fall-off-the-bone tender teriyaki ribs, creamy butternut squash mac and cheese, and now, perfectly tender pork chops cooked in and served smothered with a rich onion gravy.
Magic Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This cake is a magic! Simple to prepare and so yummy! All you need is a few simple ingredients to make this moist magic cake and enjoy with your family or friends! Just 15 minutes to make it and about 1 hour to cook. Ingredients:. ¾ cup white sugar. 4...
Double Chocolate Sandwich Cake Recipe

This double chocolate sandwich cake recipe is my modification of Jamie’s chocolate chai sandwich cake because it was not enough chocolate in him one according to my taste – and I really love chocolate. Rich, creamy, chocolatey…plus simple and delicious! Cooks in around 50 minutes plus cooling time. Try it! Here is the recipe:
Slow-Cooker Chicken Pot Pie

When you think of chicken pot pie I bet you're imagining a really involved/long cooking process that will leave your kitchen a mess and your sink full. This pot pie is not like that. This is a set it and forget it pot pie that will be ready in just a couple of hours in the slow cooker and taste like the real deal. Refrigerated biscuit dough makes for one incredible (and incredibly easy to make) crust. That plus frozen veggies make this on of the most convenient and tasty comfort food recipes we've ever had.
30-Minute Chicken & Dumplings Recipe: This From Scratch Chicken & Dumplings Recipe Is Grandma Tested & Approved

I know I've struck gold with a recipe when it gets my grandma's seal of approval! Try this easy chicken and dumplings recipe on your family tonight. So good!. In a bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt, to taste. Cut the butter into the dry ingredients with a fork or pastry blender. Stir in milk, mixing with a fork until the dough forms a ball.
Gin Lee

Bringing back 2 old fashioned pioneer day recipes

Bringing back 2 old fashioned pioneer day recipes.pioneerdaysdesygnererikawittliebginlee2021. Today's article includes not one, but two old-fashioned recipes. The first is a recipe for pioneer hardtack and the second is for 104-year-old pastry dough. Both recipes have been made, tested, and approved for many years.
Batter-Fried Chicken

A blend of potato starch and wheat flour enhances the batter’s crispiness, inhibits gluten formation, and limits oil absorption. Dredging the chicken in a fine layer of dry potato starch prior to battering further limits oil absorption, and yields a crust that doesn’t slough off too easily. Baking powder enhances...
Egyptian Sweet Semolina Cake (Basbousa)

Basbousa is a sweet, well-moist semolina cake that is really easy to prepare. It is topped with a delicious lemon syrup and rosewater. It will take you around 20 minutes to make it plus 40 minutes to cook. Try it:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 2 ¾ cups coarse semolina. 1...
The Unusual Ingredients Bobby Flay Always Adds To His Grilled Cheese

The September 13 episode of the "Always Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay" podcast may be the best one yet, at least for sports fans and young adults. The father-daughter duo, who started their food podcast earlier this year, broke down everything there is to know about "pregaming." For those who aren't familiar with the term, pregaming is when you drink before going out to the bars, a football game, or another kind of social arrangement. Pregaming is a lot like tailgating except there's a lot less food, a lot more alcohol, and it's usually with a smaller group of people ahead of a larger event.
Wendy's Baked Potato: What To Know Before Ordering

There's no denying that a meal from one of your favorite fast food restaurants just hits the spot every once in a while. Juicy burgers, nuggets, and chicken sandwiches are all staple menu items at quick-service eateries across the country, and you can almost guarantee it's best accompanied by a delicious side order of fries.
CHEW THIS! Crab Salad, A New Favorite

It is a joke between some friends of mine and I that in the Midwest a “salad” usually means something smothered in cheese and or mayonnaise and I have to laugh because sometimes, actually more times than not, I find that to be the case. Flip through any old Church or community-based cookbook and the “salad” section is not your typical lettuce-based dish. Growing up, I loved “salads” and I use that term loosely because I am referring to, yes, the mayonnaise-based goodness of potato salad, macaroni salad, chicken salad and egg salad. Years later when I started developing my own recipes, I found that I could take these traditional midwestern staples and transform them into something a little less heavy and a little lighter without sacrificing any of the flavors. For example, take traditional potato salad. Instead of dressing the potatoes with a mayonnaise and mustard dressing, create a garlic oil infused dressing filled with fresh herbs and a pinch of red pepper. In France their “salads” are basically made using this same garlic infused olive oil method and I really have come to love them!
Flavor Explosion Chocolate Cream Cheese Pound Cake Recipe

Experience this amazingly moist and strongly delicious pound cake dessert this weekend and you definitely won’t regret the preparation time! This chocolate cream cheese pound cake is so well set still simple and easy to prepare. It will take you around 25 minutes to make it plus about 5 hours in total (including baking and setting time). Here is the recipe:
Martha Stewart's 1-Ingredient Egg Hack Makes 'the Best Scrambled Eggs'

In case you haven't noticed, we love our egg hacks. We love peeling egg hacks, a classic hard-boiled egg hack, an envelope egg hack, and basically any tip or trick that results in a yummy egg dish. Plus, today, we have a brand new hack to add to that list. It comes courtesy of Martha Stewart and involves one simple ingredient.
Cappuccino and Chocolate Irish Cream Swirl Bundt Cake Recipe

This cappuccino and chocolate Irish cream swirl Bundt cake is so well-moist, rich and incredibly tasty! You got to try it…especially if you are a fan of this kind of cakes and of course coffee. Here is the recipe:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. For the Bundt cake:. 225 grams flour. 50...
