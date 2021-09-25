Police arrest man in connection to deadly College Hill shooting

PULLMAN (Murrow News 8) – Police have a man in custody in connection to a Saturday morning shooting on Pullman’s College Hill. Late Saturday morning, Pullman Police announced the arrest of George Melvin Harris III, 23, on 2nd degree assault, connected to a shooting which killed one and injured another. Police have said at least one of the two victims is a WSU student. Police are still trying to notify family before releasing names.