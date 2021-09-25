CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mo’Nique Is ‘Aging Like Fine Wine’ In Latest Instagram Pic

By Sharde Gillam
When it comes to fashion, Mo’Nique has had her foot on our necks lately and she’s not stopping anytime soon! On Saturday (September 25) the actress and comedian posted up on Instagram looking as beautiful as ever and shared a photo carousel of her gorgeous look from her Fall Back comedy show at the Barclays Center in New York last night.

