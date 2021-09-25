CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

College football stream: Watch LSU vs. Mississippi State

By Ethan Lee
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU and Mississippi State both need to start SEC play off with a win. Will it be the Tigers or the Bulldogs who come out on top?. We’re three weeks into the college football season and the Mississippi State Bulldogs have already hosted one team from Louisiana so far. When facing off against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, Mississippi State needed a miracle comeback that came at a breakneck pace. MSU rushed back and got the win over LA Tech thanks to that 4th quarter surge, winning 35-34 despite trailing 34-14 early in the 4th quarter.

