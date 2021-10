Tyson Fury has advised Anthony Joshua to “swing away” in his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.The WBC world heavyweight champion is preparing for his third fight against Deontay Wilder on 9 October in Las Vegas.But after an all-British undisputed heavyweight title fight went up in smoke when Joshua was outpointed by the Ukrainian, Fury was left “wounded”. But despite his disappointment after Joshua’s defeat, the 33-year-old has given his view on how his rival should adapt in the contracted rematch. Fury said in a press conference: “Get stuck in, the best way he knows how, put his best foot forward and...

