UFC 266 fight card primer: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy

UFC 266 featured Valentina Shevchenko vs Lauren Murphy in the co-main event. This stunner of a fight saw some amazing Twitter reactions from UFC aces. A stunning face-off between two of the best in the women’s flyweight division, Valentina Shevchenko vs Lauren Murphy turned out to be the fight everyone was looking forward to. “The Bullet” came into the fight to defend her undisputed flyweight belt at UFC 266. Valentina Shevchenko once again proved to the world that she is untouchable when it comes to the flyweight division. Lauren Murphy tried, but failed miserably against “The Bullet”. Check out the Twitter reactions to this dominating performance by the champion.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO