UFC 266 fight card primer: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy
The co-main event of will feature a flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko (21-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) and Lauren Murphy (15-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC). UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega airs live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday, September 25th. The main card will start with a fight time of 10:00 p.m. ET/7.00 p.m. PT, with the prelims beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT and the early prelims kicking off at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT.www.chatsports.com
