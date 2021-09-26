UFC 266 live coverage: T-Mobile Arena crowd amped for Nick Diaz’s comeback
For perhaps the first time in promotional history, the third fight from the top at tonight’s UFC 266 is undoubtedly the most anticipated bout. That’s the power of Nick Diaz, who returns after a six-year layoff to take on Robbie Lawler in a five-round middleweight fight. There’s been a lot of drama for Diaz to get to this point, especially over the last several days, but it’s here now and T-Mobile Arena is packed with Diaz fans ready to explode when he walks out.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0