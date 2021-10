MANCHESTER — It was a great day for Sanborn’s Khalil brothers Saturday and a very good day for Windham in the Manchester Invitational Small School boys race. Sanborn junior Jared Khalil finished second overall in 16:23 on the challenging 3.1-mile Derryfield Park course and brother Tyson Khalil was right behind him in third with a 16:52. They carried Sanborn to fifth overall in the 31-team field.