Arsenal double down on project Mikel Arteta but they can't even sell out their tickets for the north London derby... the Gunners board need more than a victory against their rivals to avert a crisis
How long does it take for Arsenal to become Arsenal again? Three decent wins against Norwich, Burnley and Wimbledon doesn’t cut it. The club hierarchy hope we will see the best of Mikel Arteta’s team by the end of the season. More likely though, we in for the long haul, the slow rebuild.www.chatsports.com
