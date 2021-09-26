Sycamores fall short against No. 2 Jackrabbits

Indiana State football coach Curt Mallory said that quarterbacks Kurtis Wilderman and Anthony Thompson would both play on Saturday.

He was true to this word. Both did play, sometimes literally alternating from one play to the next.

Neither could find the elixir that would solve the problem of beating FCS No. 2 South Dakota State on Saturday. The Sycamores fell 44-0 to the Jackrabbits in a contest in which there wasn't much to be happy about on either side of the ball.

"It wasn't a very good performance," Mallory said. "We're not going to ignore this, we're going to learn from it, there's a lot to learn from it. I'm not one of those coaches who doesn't look at film when you get your you-know-what kicked. We're going to look at it, own up to it, and move forward. We have seven games to go, then we're going to get into the playoffs."

The statistical record was not kind to the Sycamores. ISU (2-2, 0-1) gave up 517 yards of total offense and gained only 226 yards of its own. ISU was 5 of 20 on third and fourth down conversions, converting none of the four fourth down tries.

The game went south for the Sycamores in the second quarter. Though the amount of points given up in the first and second quarters was the same — 17 points — the game got out of hand when the Jackrabbits (3-0, 1-0) scored twice in the span of less than two minutes.

"There were big plays that we shouldn't have let out. Whether it's tackling or miscommunications that ended up [hurting]," Thomas said.

The quarterback switching picked up steam as the game went along. Wilderman started, but started slowly, completing just one of his first five attempts for one yard and one interception. By the second-to-last possession of the second quarter, ISU began to alternate the quarterbacks nearly play-to-play, or one quarterback would play one to three plays in a row before being swapped for the other.

"We have two quarterbacks that we think are two of our better players," Mallory said. "We're trying to get the ball in the hands we feel are our best players."

Mallory was asked whether the lack of continuity at a leadership position affects the team.

"We've had success doing with playing Zach Larkin at quarterback and with doing the wildcat. We didn't look at it different," Mallory said. "We'll evaluate it on film, but I felt really good about the gameplan going into it and that they both give us a chance to bring something to the offense."

Wilderman completed 9 of 22 passes for 89 yards. Thompson completed 5 of 6 passes for 59 yards. The quarterbacks knew all along it was the gameplan that both would play.

"Based on the game plan we had in place, there were areas of the field or certain down-and-distances where they felt that putting me in to run certain plays [was better]. It wasn't a feel thing," Thompson said.

"It was a smooth operation. We did a good job getting in and out," Wilderman added.

As for accepting the idea that the quarterback position would be shared — a role that's typically coveted — both quarterbacks accepted it.

"The way I looked at it was getting an opportunity to get on the field and give my team a chance to win," Thompson said.

"It's good to get us both on the field to switch up things here and there and get some drives going," Wilderman added.

SDSU scored easily on its first series, going 65 yards in four plays, capped by a 22-yard trick play, a pass from running back Pierre Strong to quarterback Chris Oladokun. Both of those players would be heard from more at their traditional spots. Strong rushed for 150 yards. Oladokun threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns.

ISU hung in there after the Jacks' initial touchdown, stopping SDSU on its next two drives, including a blocked field goal. Then a mistake, an interception thrown by Wilderman, opened the door for the Jacks. On the next play, Jadon Janke caught a 33-yard touchdown pass. SDSU would add a field goal before the quarter ended to make it 17-0.

ISU moved the ball well after the SDSU field goal, driving to the SDSU 11 before it faced a 4th-and-a-long-1. ISU tried to run Matt Sora for the conversion, but he was stuffed at the line, and ISU gave up the ball on downs.

The Jacks would score on all three of their second-quarter drives. Tight end Tucker Kraft caught a 26-yard touchdown pass, after runs of 20 and 27 yards by Strong to set it up. Janke scored again via a 42-yard touchdown catch on the next series, ISU appeared to caught out as the Jacks ran a no-huddle. Janke beat Thomas down the sideline and broke free. SDSU added a field goal before halftime to make it 34-0.

ISU moved the ball a bit better in the second half, running back Peterson Kerlegrand gained more of his 76 rushing yards after the break, but ISU couldn't turn promising drives into points.

ISU next travels to South Dakota next Saturday. The Sycamores have not beaten the Coyotes in the Dakota Dome since USD entered the MVFC.

"I'm going to challenge these guys. We've played like you-know-what at South Dakota. They know it, I know it. If there's a team we've not played well at, it's that one. They're going to be challenged and we're going to respond," Mallory said.