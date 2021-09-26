CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff's office: At least 3 killed in Amtrak derailment

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this photo provided by Kimberly Fossen people work at the scene of an Amtrak train derailment on Saturday, in north-central Montana. Multiple people were injured when the train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday, the train agency said. (Kimberly Fossen via AP) JOPLIN, Mont. — At least three people were killed Saturday afternoon when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed in north-central Montana, an official with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office said.

Related
washingtonnewsday.com

In Montana, an Amtrak train carrying 150 people derails, killing at least three people and injuring dozens more.

In Montana, an Amtrak train carrying 150 people derails, killing at least three people and injuring dozens more. According to officials, an Amtrak train transporting 150 people from Seattle to Chicago derailed in Montana on Saturday afternoon, killing at least three people and injuring dozens more. The Empire Builder train...
MONTANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Fire Spreads To At Least 7 Houses In Fuller Park; 8 People, 8 Dogs Displaced

CHICAGO (CBS)– Firefighters battled a fire that spread to seven houses in Fuller Park Thursday morning. Flames and smoke were shooting out from the top of four houses and two couch houses around 4 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Princeton Avenue. BREAKING: Chicago firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Fuller Park right now. It looks like at least three houses were affected. Not clear if anyone was inside when fire started or if anyone was injured. Working to get more details.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/A4htsVe2Gv — Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) September 30, 2021 According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire possibly started...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Vehicle Injures Pedestrian In Downtown Denver Hit & Run

DENVER (CBS4) – Investigators are asking for witnesses to come forward with any description of a vehicle that struck and injured a pedestrian early Saturday morning in downtown Denver. The collision happened at 2 a.m. near 20th and Larimer Streets. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert seeking a tan-colored Chevrolet Impala hit a pedestrian near 20th and Larimer Streets at around 2 a.m. on Saturday. At around 4 p.m., DPD announced the Medina Alert was canceled, and they found the sedan, but add it was actually not involved in the crash. UPDATE: The vehicle mentioned in the Medina alert has been located. It was not involved in the crash. DPD is continuing to investigate the crash, anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. https://t.co/FHdUcBRvHF — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 2, 2021 CBI says the pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
DENVER, CO
CBS Minnesota

Worker’s Hand Gets Stuck Inside Meat Grinder In Brooklyn Park, According To 911 Audio

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews responded to an injury accident in Brooklyn Park Thursday afternoon, after a worker apparently got their hand stuck inside a meat grinder. The fire department says they responded to the 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard at about 1:30 p.m. on report of a person getting their hand stuck inside a machine. Dispatch audio indicated the machine was a meat grinder at a nearby food market. The victim was said to be conscious and breathing at the time emergency crews were called for help. Firefighters say they were able to remove most of the machine from the patient but, citing “the complexity of the situation,” they needed to take the patient to the hospital with part of the machine still attached. The remainder of the machine was removed in the emergency room. “We wish the patient a speedy recovery,” the fire department said.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online ‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems Hennepin Co. Authorities Recover AR-15 Rifle With 100-Round Drum Magazine In N. Mpls. Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
The Independent

Passenger attempts to storm cockpit, fights, kicks and strangles flight attendants on JetBlue rampage

A man on board a JetBlue flight from Boston to San Juan on Wednesday allegedly assaulted crew members and tried to storm the cockpit, according to an FBI affidavit.The passenger, identified as Khalil El Dahr, had to be restrained to a chair with several seatbelt extenders for the rest of the flight. According to the affidavit, Mr Dahr had reportedly attempted to make a phone call mid-air but was livid after he was unsuccessful. Less than 30 minutes in the air, he reportedly got out of his seat and rushed towards the cockpit screaming in Spanish and Arabic, asking to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Amtrak Train#Derailment#Minneapolis#Traffic Accident#Sheriff#Ap#The Associated Press#The New York Times
CBS DFW

6-Year-Old Migrant From El Salvador Abandoned At Walmart Near Southern Border

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Brownsville Police Department officers found a six-year-old migrant child from El Salvador abandoned at Walmart. As of the end of July, RGV agents have encountered more than 56K unaccompanied juvenile migrants this fiscal year. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents responded and determined the child he was in good physical health. He was transported to a Border Patrol facility where he provided the agents contact information for an aunt in Houston. Authorities are investigating the incident. As of the end of July, Rio Grande Valley agents have encountered more than 56,000 unaccompanied juvenile migrants...
EDINBURG, TX
CBS DFW

Border Patrol Agents Rescue Migrant Woman Severely Injured Using Grain Hopper Railcar To Enter Texas

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a woman with a severe injury as a result of using grain hopper railcars to travel into the United States illegally. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) During the early morning of September 30, agents assigned to the Laredo South Station found the migrant woman suffering from leg injuries by the railroad tracks in south Laredo. She was later identified as a Guatemalan national, with injuries sustained while traveling with relatives on the trains. Agents quickly requested Emergency Medical Services and provided first aid while waiting for their arrival. Border patrol agents discourage this dangerous method of traveling further into the United States after illegal entry, saying it often results in serious injury or death. Many times, migrants choose this grueling method of transportation without realizing the consequences of their actions until it is too late.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Miami

American Airlines Passenger Who Opened Emergency Exit, Walked On Wing Hospitalized

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who opened an emergency exit on a flight that arrived at Miami International Airport is now in the hospital. According to investigators, 33-year-old Christian Segura was on an American Airlines flight from Colombia when he opened the emergency exit and walked on the plane’s wing once the plane was at the gate. He was quickly apprehended by Customs and Border Protection agents. Segura was taken to jail, but said he wasn’t feeling well so he was transported to the hospital. While at the hospital, police said, Segura attempted to escape. Segura remains at the hospital under police custody. He has been charged with violating a designated operational area of the airport, battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with violence and escape. American Airlines thanked its “team members and law enforcement for their professionalism and quick action.”
MIAMI, FL
CBS Denver

I-70 Eastbound Closed For Fatal Crash East Of Eagle

EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at Eagle as of 4 p.m. on Saturday. Colorado State Patrol says they are responding to a deadly crash. They say the crash is just east of mile post 149. They urge drivers to use Highway 6 as an alternate route. #BREAKING I-70 is CLOSED eastbound at Eagle (MP 147) due to a fatal crash. The crash is just east of Eagle at MP 149. Highway 6 is the alternate route during the investigation. Expect delays.#cotraffic pic.twitter.com/vwAKkXbvDq — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) September 25, 2021 It’s not clear when the lanes will reopen. CSP did not release further information about the crash.
COLORADO STATE
ksl.com

Exposure killed Washington man at lake in Yellowstone, no sign of brother from Utah

Yellowstone National Park officials say Mark O'Neill died of hypothermia. His brother, Kim Crumbo from Utah, has not been found. (Yellowstone National Park) — YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park officials say an autopsy has determined that a man whose body was found on the shore of a lake died of hypothermia.
UTAH STATE
KGET 17

Man critically wounded in Lamont shooting

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — A man suffered life-threatening wounds in shooting Saturday night in Lamont, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 8500 block of Sunset Boulevard for a victim of a shooting at around 10:30 p.m. A man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to Kern Medical with severe, life-threatening wounds.
LAMONT, CA

