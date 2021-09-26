Sheriff's office: At least 3 killed in Amtrak derailment
In this photo provided by Kimberly Fossen people work at the scene of an Amtrak train derailment on Saturday, in north-central Montana. Multiple people were injured when the train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday, the train agency said. (Kimberly Fossen via AP) JOPLIN, Mont. — At least three people were killed Saturday afternoon when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed in north-central Montana, an official with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office said.www.ksl.com
