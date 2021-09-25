CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chargers injury update: Justin Jones out, 2 players promoted

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRJ8k_0c8GWOz800

The Chargers announced they have promoted edge defender Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster from the practice squad ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Chiefs.

The team also downgraded Justin Jones, who had been listed as questionable, to out. This marks the second straight week that Jones will be unavailable. The fourth-year player is currently dealing with a calf injury.

Gaziano got the call up last weekend against the Cowboys in Jones’ absence over Breiden Fehoko and Forrest Merrill.

Joey Bosa is listed as questionable with a foot and ankle injury, which is why Egbule could serve as insurance in case he is not able to play.

Comments / 0

Related
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys injury news: Donovan Wilson ruled out for Chargers game, Malik Hooker to make his debut

The Dallas Cowboys have had a long 10 days since their season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We have known for over a week that Michael Gallup (calf strain, injured reserve) and La’el Collins (suspended for five games) would miss this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Earlier in the week news broke that DeMarcus Lawrence would miss the game after breaking his foot, and it was speculated that Randy Gregory would miss it after testing positive for COVID-19.
NFL
insidethestar.com

Players That Stood Out In The Cowboys 20-17 Win Over The Chargers.

What a game! The Cowboys pulled out a tough, gritty 20-17 win against the Los Angeles Chargers during Sunday’s matchup. Even when the national media bet against Dallas with injuries to several starters, the Cowboys found ways to force turnovers and score in the red zone. On the first three...
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Week 2 Inactives: Jones, McKitty out vs. Cowboys

There aren’t many surprised on this week’s list of inactives against the Cowboys. The players who will not suit up for the Chargers today are quarterback Easton Stick, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., running back Joshua Kelley, offensive guard Michael Schofield, tight end Tre’ McKitty, and defensive tackle Justin Jones. Harris...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Cowboys#Ankle Injury#American Football#Chiefs
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers downgrade Justin Jones, elevate 2 prior to Sunday

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Chiefs, the Chargers announced a handful of roster transactions. First, the team is officially downgrading Justin Jones to OUT. He’s currently dealing with a calf injury that will keep him out for a second-straight game. In a corresponding move, the Chargers will be elevating...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs vs. Chargers Wednesday injury report: Chris Jones among those limited

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time. Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:. Chiefs. Player Pos...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Rule Out 3, Update Amari Cooper Injury Status

It is not an unusual occurrence: Amari Cooper, for reasons of injuries big and small, is not able to fully practice during the week ... and then he shows up for that week's Dallas Cowboys game and performs, despite the ailment, at a Pro Bowl level. That's the hope the...
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy