Grapevine, TX

Sunset Concerts Grapevine

 8 days ago
Singing along to your favorite songs and enjoy the beauty of the Grapevine Lake. What could be better than that? Take a trip down memory lane as we bring the sunset to life with some of the best classic live music hits featuring your favorite genres and decades each night. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing family outing at the Grapevine Lake or a tasteful date night, bring your picnic blanket, chairs and your best dance moves for a truly unique imagining of live music by the lake for two nights in October. Fun kids activities will be available during the concerts to help entertain those little ones while you sing the night away! Food, beer, and wine will be available for purchase or feel free to bring your own picnic. Doors open at 5:00pm each day. The bands will begin playing at 6:30pm.

Cool City

Party every night at Willhoite's, which offers the best live music in Grapevine Wednesday through Sunday. Hear the best live music from professional musicians and local bands.
COOL, TX
The Voices of Flower Mound Presents "That 70's Show"

We're BACK!! Last April, VFM resumed rehearsals and we're really excited to be presenting the rescheduled "That 70's Show". Please join us in your vintage 70s outfits for an entertaining experience of melody and fun inspired by a simpler, more carefree age. We're changing the format slightly this time. We'll still be hosted by Lamb of God Lutheran, but we'll have an evening concert on Sat, Oct 2, at 7pm, and repeat it again on Sun, Oct 3, at 2pm. Your admission is not to a specific concert, so feel free to come to whichever one fits your schedule best. We're hoping this arrangement will offer an alternate option for those with calendar conflicts, help accommodate anyone who prefers not to be out in nighttime traffic, plus it should provide the audiences more flexibility for social distancing, etc. As usual, you can get tickets at the door, or buy them in advance from any choir member or on our website at https://www.voicesofflowermound.com/that-70s-show.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
ORCHESTRA UPDATE: OCTOBER 1

Is any Orchestra Parent or family member a welder? We have a chair that needs a leg welded back on. Please email Dr. Chapman at kchapman@aisd.net if you can help!. We want to remind all students to try on their dress/tux pants at least one week prior to the first concert to check for hem or tailoring needs. Should adjustments need to be made, we ask that the fabric be sewn up not cut. Ill-fitting uniforms can be hazardous to get around in so please ensure yourself that all garments fit as they should.
Teen ‘phenom’ Remy Reilly performing at Lakeside

Remy Reilly, a 17-year-old “musical phenom” from North Texas, is performing Friday night in Lakeside DFW as part of the Lakeside Music Series. Remy recorded her first EP at 14, tackling topics like bullying and self-love, according to a Lakeside news release. She is inspired by artists like Norah Jones, The Cure and ZZ Ward, and she performs an indie-pop repertoire featuring tunes by Fleetwood Mac, Michael Jackson and Amy Winehouse.
LAKESIDE, TX
OnStage @ APL: "That Book Woman" Concert

This program will be presented live both in person and virtually via https://allentx.swagit.com/live. In-person attendance is limited to 150. No registration is required to attend. Admittance is first come, first served. This program is a collaboration between the Allen Philharmonic Orchestra, Allen Public Library, and the ALLen Reads program of...
Carpenters Tribute Concert

Saturday, October 2 at 3 & 7:30 p.m. From Las Vegas to Grapevine’s Historic Palace Theatre: Carpenters Tribute Concert is America’s top act celebrating the music and legacy of the famed brother-sister duo. Don’t miss this unparalleled show starring Sally Olson as Karen Carpenter and pianist Ned Mills as Richard Carpenter. The show opens with a zesty tribute to Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass and followed by Carpenters hits including “We’ve Only Just Begun”, “Close To You”, “Superstar”, and much more.
Bears, Dragons and Lions…oh my! Family fun on sale now.

It’s holiday time in the Brown household and Paddington – the famous, accident prone bear – is here to save the day! When he and the Brown’s housekeeper, Mrs. Bird, run out of sugar for the seasonal marmalade jam they are preparing, Paddington heads next door to borrow some from Mr. Curry. Unfortunately, the usually grumpy Mr. Curry is even more short tempered than normal as he prepares for a visit from his great aunt who is a stickler for tidiness. Paddington, feeling sorry for Mr. Curry, volunteers to help him with his chores. But Paddington’s good intentions end up leading to chaos, as one by one, each of his tasks take on an unexpected outcome! Will Paddington be able to fix everything in time for everyone to properly celebrate the holidays? Find out in this fun-filled holiday comedy!
Plano Music House now offering lessons in instruments, production

Plano Music House opened Sept. 28 in the Prairie Creek Village development at 3047 W. 15th St., Plano. The music school offers classes in piano, guitar, drums, violin, viola, cello, voice, music composition and music production for students as young as age 5. The business is operating with a limited weekly schedule, though potential students can schedule a tour of the studio through the Plano Music House website. 469-443-8694. www.planomusichouse.com.
PLANO, TX
