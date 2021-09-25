CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys lose linebacker Keanu Neal for game against Eagles due to COVID-19

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Keanu Neal has officially been ruled out Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles after testing positive for COVID-19. Neal was initially placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 list as a close contact, and because Neal was unvaccinated he had to stay away from the team for five days and test daily. As a close contact, If he had been able to test negative through the weekend there was a chance he would have been able to play Monday night.

www.hastingstribune.com

