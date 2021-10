The Brenham High School football team will be working with an extra week of preparation as it heads into its first District 13-5A matchup of the year. The Cubs (1-2) host Glenn at 7 p.m. on Friday here at Cub Stadium in the finale of a three-game home stretch. Come Friday, Brenham will be two weeks removed from a 29-14 victory over Bryan — its first of the season — and looking to claim its third straight win over Glenn.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO