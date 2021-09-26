CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross Roads, TX

Alpaca yoga: a fitting way to celebrate National Alpaca Farm Days

By Justin Grass Staff Writer jgrass@dentonrc.com
 7 days ago
CROSS ROADS — TX-Ture Farm opened its gates for National Alpaca Farm Days this weekend, educating both children and adults on the furry animals — and offering a full yoga experience with the South American natives. TX-Ture owner Russell Foster said the farm has only been open for about half...

