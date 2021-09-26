CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tua Tagovailoa put on IR and the Dolphins season is officially not fun

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll I was trying to do was enjoy some Oktoberfest festivities like anybody else in my position. I had some Oktoberfest brew, courtesy of Great Lakes Brewery and their man Brad, devoured some potato pancakes and I just put on Du Hast from Rammstein. Everything was going swell. That was until I checked Twitter to see that the Miami Dolphins placed Tua Tagovailoa on the IR. My immediate reaction was that the 2021 season, even at week three, was officially not fun. I still stand by this.

On3.com

Latest injury update on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins just received some good news. After young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field in Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, it appears as if he has avoided any major injuries. Tagovailoa underwent further testing on Monday morning, and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the tests revealed no major issues.
NFL
The Phinsider

Emmanuel Acho speaks out on Dolphins inability to protect QB Tua Tagovailoa

These last few days have been tough being a Miami Dolphins fan. The team laid an egg (again) vs. the Buffalo Bills, and we lost our starting quarterback to ‘BRuISEd rIBs’ for a few weeks more than we would have liked. And then there’s the realization that Chris Grier has not been perfect. The offensive line is still in shambles, and there’s plenty of decisions EVERYONE would have made differently over the last three or four years.
NFL
chatsports.com

Source: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa avoids serious rib injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has avoided a serious rib injury, a source confirmed to ESPN. Follow-up X-rays were negative on Tagovailoa's ribs, and the second-year quarterback's availability for Week 3 and beyond will be determined based on his pain tolerance, the source said. Dolphins coach Brian Flores is expected...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders preparing for both Dolphins’ QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett

Tuesday is a vital day for the Las Vegas Raiders’ coaching staff as it spends the day making its game plan for Sunday’s home game against the Miami Dolphins. This week, the process is a tad tricky for defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and his staff because of the questions at the Dolphins’ quarterback position. Dolphins’ starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa departed Sunday’s 35-0 home defeat to the Buffalo Bills with a ribs injury. On Monday, Miami coach Brian Flores told reporters that the injury wasn’t as serious as it could have been and the second-year quarterback from Alabama is “day-to-day.”
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tua Tagovailoa to miss at least three games after landing on IR

Tua Tagovailoa is facing a rather significant absence after suffering fractured ribs in a Week 2 loss to Buffalo. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins will place Tagovailoa on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least the next three games. The Dolphins are hopeful that Tagovailoa will be ready to return by that point.
NFL
AllDolphins

Dolphins Place Tua on IR

Tua Tagovailoa will have to wait at least three weeks before returning to action. The Miami Dolphins placed their second-year quarterback on injured reserve Saturday, which means he will at least miss the games against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 3 and against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 10.
NFL
NFL

Titans RB Derrick Henry, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray among NFL Players of the Week

Close victories and splendid statistics characterized Kyler Murray and Derrick Henry's Sundays in Week 2. It was of little surprise then that Henry and Murray brought home some accolades for their all-star efforts. Murray, the Arizona Cardinals' star quarterback, and Henry, the Tennessee Titans' standout running back, were named NFC...
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Sounds Extremely Sick, And He Doesn’t Know Why: ‘Very Strange’

BOSTON (CBS) — A familiar face is returning to Foxboro this weekend. Yet when Tom Brady spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon, he did not have a familiar voice. The 44-year-old quarterback gave his weekly press conference for the media in Tampa, and immediately, his raspy voice was startling to hear. Brady has had some on-and-off rasp over the past couple of months, but Thursday certainly sounded like the sickest he’s been. After answering a few questions, Brady was finally asked about the condition of his throat. “I don’t know. I’ve had a few of these days. I don’t know what the...
NFL
CBS Boston

Will Patriots-Bucs Game Be Stopped For Tom Brady Setting All-Time NFL Passing Record? Bill Belichick Says He Doesn’t Know

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — As if Tom Brady’s return to Foxboro wasn’t weird enough, the quarterback is set to make major NFL history very early on in Sunday night’s game between the Buccaneers and Patriots. That piece of history is the NFL’s all-time passing yards record. Brady will enter the game just 67 yards shy of Drew Brees’ all-time record of 80,358 yards. If the Bucs move the ball relatively well, Brady will be setting that record in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. If Brady were playing for the Patriots, then a noteworthy celebration would surely be held, much...
NFL
FanSided

Matt Nagy’s quote about Justin Fields will further enrage Bears fans

The calls for Justin Fields to start aren’t going away, and Matt Nagy’s most recent quote will only further enrage Bears fans. The Chicago Bears remained committed to Andy Dalton all through the preseason, and even after they were overmatched in all facets by the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 he’ll remain the starting quarterback in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. But it’s a home game, and if Dalton struggles the fans will be present to voice their displeasure/call for Justin Fields to play.
NFL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reacts To Urban Meyer’s NFL Performance

Former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow has weighed in on the team’s struggles early in the 2021 regular season. The Urban Meyer era is not off to a great start in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are 0-2 on the season, getting blown out by Houston in Week 1 and falling to Denver in Week 2.
NFL
FanBuzz

Brady Quinn Married an Olympic Gymnast & Had 3 Kids

Former NFL football player Brady Quinn has a crazy athletic family. Laura Quinn, his older sister, is married to former Ohio State linebacker A.J. Hawk. Kelly Katherine Quinn, his younger sister, is married to Jack Johnson (the NHL player, not the singer). Quinn himself was a football standout, from his All-American days at Dublin Coffman High School to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
NFL
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Considering A Notable Shakeup

Well, it sounds like the Seattle Seahawks are already going to make some changes to their defense this season. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, they are currently weighing a few options in an effort to improve their secondary. “Potential shakeup in Seattle’s secondary: Seahawks are looking into multiple options...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Matt Nagy makes Chicago Bears starting quarterback announcement

Matt Nagy has been making lots of headlines in recent weeks for all the wrong reasons. The Chicago Bears head coach has been extremely coy about his quarterback position and play-calling, all of which came to a head last weekend when Justin Fields made his debut and the Bears put together one of the worst offensive performances in NFL history. Nagy’s inability to adjust his gameplan according for a new quarterback has a lot of Bears fans wondering if he knows how to get the team back on track.
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Texans’ Deshaun Watson trade chances get renewed life

The Houston Texans lost their starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor in Week 2, but despite that there seemed to be no chance at all the team even considered going with disgruntled and disgraced star Deshaun Watson in his place. After a lopsided Week 3 loss with David Mills at the helm,...
NFL

