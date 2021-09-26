Tua Tagovailoa put on IR and the Dolphins season is officially not fun

All I was trying to do was enjoy some Oktoberfest festivities like anybody else in my position. I had some Oktoberfest brew, courtesy of Great Lakes Brewery and their man Brad, devoured some potato pancakes and I just put on Du Hast from Rammstein. Everything was going swell. That was until I checked Twitter to see that the Miami Dolphins placed Tua Tagovailoa on the IR. My immediate reaction was that the 2021 season, even at week three, was officially not fun. I still stand by this.