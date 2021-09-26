K'Vaughn Pope Leaves Field After Heated Exchange, Tweets Good Luck to His Teammates

.

-----

ORIGINAL STORY

In one of the stranger scenes in recent memory, Ohio State senior linebacker K'Vaughan Pope was irate on the sideline late in the second quarter and was escorted back to the locker room.

Pope thought he was supposed to be running on to the field for a defensive series, but he was waved off by Teradja Mitchell and then Pope threw a complete tantrum. The senior from Dinwiddie, Virginia threw his gloves into the stands, took his jersey off and was inconsolable.

Pope appeared to get in a fairly heated exchange with Ryan Day and linebackers coach Al Washington. Team captain Kamryn Babb and Javontae Jean-Baptiste tried to calm him down, but Pope was irate and was eventually escorted to the locker room by director of player personnel C.J. Barnett.

After he left the game, Pope issued to tweets that would lead you to believe he's no longer playing for the Buckeyes.

Pope later rescinded the second tweet.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI