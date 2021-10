On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian are back to break down the fallout from the Dolphins loss to the Bills last week. They talk about Tua’s injury and the timetable of his return, what the Dolphins may do with their offensive line and some of the potential shuffling that may be taking place, and what were some of the good (yes there was some good) from last week’s game. Also, Ian talks about being interviewed by NFL FILMS prior to the Bills game on finding the military member who is a Dolphins fan and presenting him with his cardboard cut-out that was in one of the empty seats at last seasons Super Bowl. Mike and Ian also open up the mailbag and answer listeners’ questions and Mike makes his FEARLESS PREDICTION and tells you what he thinks. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO