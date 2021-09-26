Lil’ Mike’s Bar-B-Que Is A Roadside Smokehouse That Dishes Up Some Of Idaho’s Best Barbecue
When you’ve got a craving for a big plate of all your favorite barbecued meats, you simply have no choice but to oblige. Here in Idaho, we don’t mess around when it comes to BBQ! Hiding out in the town of Rigby is a roadside smokehouse that proudly serves up some mighty fine meats and sides. Lil’ Mike’s is a must when you’ve got a hankering for barbecue that begs to be cured!
Welcome to the tastiest barbecue restaurant in Rigby, Idaho! Lil' Mike's Bar-B-Que knows a thing or two about smoking all of your favorite meats and you've gotta try it.
Lil' Mike's has made a big splash in the southeastern Idaho food scene. The high-rated eatery has been ranked the best in Rigby and they were even paid a visit by Guy Fieri when they were featured on Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives."
Lil' Mike's mission is simple: Keep it fresh, keep it simple. Boasting an array of house-smoked meats, this eatery is committed to making sure every bite of your BBQ platter is as good as the last. Their menu includes brisket, pulled pork, chicken, turkey, sausage, and pork ribs.
All of the restaurant's meats can be purchased by the pound. You can also build your own meat plate with your choice of meats and sides. And yes, the sides are just as drool-worthy! They offer house-made coleslaw, corn salad, beans, and smoked macaroni and cheese.
They've got a few other tasty specialties that you won't be able to resist, like the Loaded Brisket Potato or the BBQ Nachos. Loaded with a variety of tasty toppings, this is definitely worth loosening your belt a few notches for!
In fact, the BBQ is so popular that they regularly sell out, so be sure to arrive early if you want to ensure you get your choice of meats. It just goes to show how much the community loves this awesome eatery!
It's restaurants like Lil' Mike's that make us wonder how Idaho isn't recognized as a BBQ capital like Texas or Louisiana. That's alright, though. We'll keep this place our sweet little secret! Learn more about Lil' Mike's and see the full menu here.
Lil’ Mike’s a true hidden gem in small-town Idaho. What’s your go-to barbecue order? Let us know in the comments below!
The post Lil’ Mike’s Bar-B-Que Is A Roadside Smokehouse That Dishes Up Some Of Idaho’s Best Barbecue appeared first on Only In Your State .
Comments / 1