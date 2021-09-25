CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Malignant’ ends up struggling to scare even flies

By Davis Oyola
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadison (Annabelle Wallis) starts to experience paralyzing visions, which she discovers are a reality. Directed by James Wan, (“The Conjuring,” “Insidious,” “Aquaman”), “Malignant” is Wan’s return to the horror genre after “Aquaman” in 2018. The protagonist sets out to discover the connections between her visions and the harsh realities they...

