‘Malignant’ ends up struggling to scare even flies

The expectations for Malignant weren’t all that high, but instead of meeting or exceeding them, the movie kind of, well, ended up leaving some people confused and others oddly satisfied, while others might have walked away wondering what the hell they’d just seen. Don’t get me wrong, it has the elements of a satisfying horror movie since the level of gore isn’t so bad that one has to look away but it’s also not so underwhelming that it feels like an empty promise. It also builds enough tension to be impressive and even worthy of the jump scares it uses, but perhaps it’s the idea that the reveal of the villain is a little too premature and the idea is kind of, well, awkward. Looking at it from the idea of what the power of the mind is capable of might make it appear to be a little better story, but there’s also the fact that this movie stretches things to such a point that simply accepting what it has to offer is kind of tough if one has any idea about human anatomy and how far it can be stretched.

