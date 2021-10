Duke got the win they needed to show the college football world that they weren't going to roll over and die despite a season-opening loss when they beat visiting Northwestern 30-23 on Saturday afternoon. Integral to that effort was the contributions of captains DeWayne Carter, Jake Bobo, and Gunnar Holmberg, on defense and offense. Carter forced a fumble in the fourth quarter while the Wildcats were moving down the field for a potential game-tying drive, injuring backup quarterback Andrew Mardy in the process and knocking him out of the game. Holmberg set career highs in passing yards (314), completions (31), and rushing yards (46) in the win. Bobo set career highs in receptions (11) and receiving yards (109).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO