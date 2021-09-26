31 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

A week of life in Hoboken + Jersey City means there is plenty of news to catch up on. Among the local headlines: GLOSSLAB to open its first NJ location in Hoboken, the new Wittenpenn Bridge is slated to open October 1st, a school bus driver shortage is currently impacting the Jersey City Board of Education, and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.