CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

31 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

By Ainsley Layland
hobokengirl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week of life in Hoboken + Jersey City means there is plenty of news to catch up on. Among the local headlines: GLOSSLAB to open its first NJ location in Hoboken, the new Wittenpenn Bridge is slated to open October 1st, a school bus driver shortage is currently impacting the Jersey City Board of Education, and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.

www.hobokengirl.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Lyndhurst, NJ
Hoboken, NJ
Government
State
Connecticut State
Hudson County, NJ
Government
City
Montclair, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
City
Kearny, NJ
City
South Hackensack, NJ
County
Hudson County, NJ
City
Hoboken, NJ
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Jersey#Restaurants#Pfizer Booster Available#Cdc#Fda#Jersey Digs

Comments / 0

Community Policy