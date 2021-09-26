Mary Foley Richardson "Ma Foley" born May 22, 1936, passed away peacefully Sept. 20, 2021, in Gold Run, Calif. She tells us she was born on the dining room table at their family farm in Mount Zion, Wis. She attended School in Seneca, Wis., and proudly remembers playing the trumpet in the high school band and going to state competition in public speaking. She worked as an nurse's aide at the John Sutters Hospital in Prairie du Chien, where she went on a blind date with our father, Ronnie Foley. They fell in love and were married on Sept. 10, 1954. They moved to Iowa where they had and raised their eight children. They lived in Hopkinton from 1959 to 1979. During these years, she worked at various factories and for Delaware County as a family planning aide.