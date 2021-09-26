Difference makers: Linebacker tandem leads Utes' staunch defense

The junior running back, an Oklahoma transfer, sparked the Utes after halftime and wound up making the two best plays of the day for Utah’s offense. He didn’t play in the first half, then came off the bench to log 117 yards on 10 carries. He burst through a big hole in the middle of WSU’s defensive line for a 59-yard gain early in the fourth quarter, and with about nine minutes to play ripped a 20-yard scoring scamper that put the Utes on top 17-13.