Reports: 3 dead after Amtrak's Empire Builder train derails in Montana

A passenger train line that passes through Minnesota has derailed in Montana, leaving three dead, according to reports. Photos posted to Twitter by multiple users show at least one car detached and tipped over. In a statement, Amtrak says the line was carrying 147 passengers and 13 crew members on board when five cars derailed. The train derailed between its stops in Havre and Shelby in central Montana and witnesses report four cars have overturned, the Associated Press reports.