Our betting guru Jones Knows thinks Mike Dean will award Man Utd a penalty this weekend and predicts wins for West Ham, Burnley and Liverpool. Oh, hello. A monstrous football match - it's just a shame it's been selected for the lunchtime Saturday slot and such a showdown between the two title favourites has come so early in the season. Fine margins will be at play in what should be a cagey encounter full of chess-like moves between two outstanding managers. Picking a winner between these two who are almost going off identical prices with Sky Bet isn't something I'm going to waste my time doing. It really is a must-not-lose for both. And the draw at 23/10 with Sky Bet is the sensible play.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO