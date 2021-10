Hull City finally broke their duck at home with a convincing win against Middlesbrough to ease the pressure slightly on Grant McCann's side. Keane Lewis-Potteropened the scoring with a tremendous volley, but the goal was eventually given as a Joe Lumley own goal after the ball hit the post and then the head of the Boro keeper before crossing the line. Boro counter attacked well but their finishing let them down, and as they pushed forward for a leveller they fell victim to a Mallik Wilks breakaway goal to seal the points for the Tigers.

SOCCER ・ 23 HOURS AGO