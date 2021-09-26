Brice Cherry: Bears showed us who they really were (a darn good team)

Sorry to go all Pete Townshend on you, but that classic tune from The Who might as well have been Baylor’s theme music for the first month of the season. Sure, Baylor scampered out to a 3-0 start, but it was hard to judge the Bears’ true speed, given the collective sluggishness of their first three opponents. This Iowa State game, then, would serve up a personality quiz, a “Who Am I?” test for the Bears. It would give us some legitimate insight as to Baylor’s secret identity.