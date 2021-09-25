Local OB/GYN doctor encourages patients to get vaccinated

As a physician and a parent, I would like to take a moment to speak directly and honestly about the COVID-19 vaccine and the impact the COVID-19 infection can have on a mother and baby. I know there is a lot of hesitancy among women regarding the vaccine. With all the information that we see on social media and the news, it can be very difficult for someone not only to make the decision for themselves, but also for their unborn baby. The following are the reasons why I strongly encourage my patients to get vaccinated against COVID-19.