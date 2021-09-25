CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Pleasant Weather This Weekend

By Alexis Hermansen
KWQC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuad Cities, IA/IL - Sunday will be breezy with southerly winds on the return. Highs tomorrow will have a better chance to reach the low 80s because of these stronger winds. There will be more passing clouds in the afternoon. Warmer conditions are expected to stay the next several days alongside drier conditions. Highs in the 80s will continue through most of next week.

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

Related
reviewjournal.com

Pleasant Las Vegas weekend could be followed by chance of rain

Two more pleasant days could be followed by a chance of rain in Las Vegas, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast. Highs of 91 are expected Sunday and Monday with a sunny sky and lights winds. The overnight lows will be around 70. “We might see some clouds...
LAS VEGAS, NV
local21news.com

Pleasant start to October weekend, chance for showers tomorrow night

HARRISBURG, PA — It will continue to be a very pleasant October weekend. This evening will be warm with sunshine. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 50s with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase tomorrow but most should remain dry outside of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Better chance for showers move in tomorrow night.
HARRISBURG, PA
Harriman (TN) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Harriman

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Harriman: Sunday, October 3: Light Rain; Monday, October 4: Chance of light rain then patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, October 5: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, October 6: Showers And Thunderstorms;
HARRIMAN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quad Cities
reviewjournal.com

Pleasant, sunny weekend forecast for Las Vegas

Near-normal temperatures, a sunny sky and light winds are expected in Las Vegas through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The Saturday high will be around 88 with winds less than 10 mph. The Sunday high should reach 91 with similar wind conditions. Overnight lows will be close...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Jasper (TN) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Jasper

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jasper: Sunday, October 3: Showers and thunderstorms likely then light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight; Monday, October 4: Chance of light rain then patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday,
JASPER, TN
Rockwood (TN) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Rockwood

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rockwood: Sunday, October 3: Light Rain; Monday, October 4: Chance of light rain then patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, October 5: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, October 6: Showers And Thunderstorms;
ROCKWOOD, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Kingston (TN) Weather Channel

Kingston Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kingston: Sunday, October 3: Light Rain; Monday, October 4: Chance of light rain then patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, October 5: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, October 6: Showers And Thunderstorms;
KINGSTON, TN
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday Storm Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not as chilly waking up today, but rain showers are here as an area of low-pressure tracks through the region. There’s no severe weather threat today, but a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out along with gusty winds around 20 mph. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most areas should pick up about 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rainfall. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Our sunsets are now before 7:00 PM! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Southwesterly flow keeps mild temperatures around through the week with highs in the low to mid 70’s. Monday, we also have a treat for showers and storms through the morning and afternoon, but they will taper off through the evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tuesday will be the dry day this week and the warmest with partly sunny skies. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Scattered showers stick around for the end of the week but right now it’s looking to shape up just in time for the weekend! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy