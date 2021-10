PITTSBURGH — The Steelers pass rush was unbelievable on Sunday in Buffalo. They got the most pressure in the NFL for the week with 18, and they only blitzed one time on the game. Part of the way they were able to do this other than through pure talent is by adopting a spinner role. T.J. Watt, Melvin Ingram, and Alex Highsmith all had reps where they were standing off-ball over the interior of the defense. That is something that Watt expects to continue and proves as vital to the defense.

