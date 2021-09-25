Cowboys lose linebacker Keanu Neal for game against Eagles due to COVID-19

The Eagles will be traveling to Dallas this coming Monday for a showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. This is an important game for the Eagles as this is their first game within the NFC East Division. Both teams are coming into this game with a one and one record. The Eagles beat the Falcons in week one and lost to the San Francisco 49ers last week. The Cowboys, on the other hand, lost to the Buccaneers in week one and won against the Chargers last week in a thrilling game. This game will be a test for the Eagles as it will give us an understanding of how the Eagles will do against the predicted front-runner in their division. This article will give a game preview for the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO