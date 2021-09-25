Naylor's walk-off secures Finals sweep for Akron
Bottom of the ninth. Bases loaded. Two outs. Game tied. The moment couldn’t have been any better scripted for. After taking the first two games of the Championship Series on the road, the RubberDucks returned home with the chance to clinch their first league title since 2016. It was a pitchers' duel for the first four innings until Bowie struck first, plating two runs in the top of the fifth on a fielding error. The Orioles affiliate would tack on three more for a 5-0 lead.www.milb.com
