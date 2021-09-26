CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shang Chi “Kicks Butt” at Box Office and With Critics

By Nick Robinson
Cover picture for the articleFollowing the dud that was “Black Widow,” Marvel Studios was relying on their next film, “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” to have a much better critical and fiscal performance. With the film being an origin story for a character that has never been seen on the big screen before and has a shaky comic history, that was no guarantee. After only one weekend, all those fears were put to rest. Shang Chi grossed $94.6 million dollars on opening weekend in the U.S. alone, the highest domestic opening during the pandemic. After seeing the film, it was easy to see why.

