WBO Champion Lawrence Okolie Ices Prasovic; Wants Briedis Unification!

Lawrence Okolie is focused on establishing a lasting legacy in boxing so insisted becoming world champion earlier this year was more significant for others than himself.Many thought Okolie would be stretched against Krzysztof GÅowacki when they fought for the vacant WBO cruiserweight title in March, but the Briton delivered a career-best display, knocking out the veteran Pole in the sixth round.While he has noticed a shift in peoples’ perceptions of him after adding world honours to British Commonwealth and European crowns, Okolie (16-0, 13KOs) believes it was merely a staging post in his career. ...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO