WBO Champion Lawrence Okolie Ices Prasovic; Wants Briedis Unification!
Lawrence Okolie defends his belt in brutal fashion. On March 20, Lawrence “The Sauce” Okolie (17-0, 14 KO’s) captured the vacant WBO cruiserweight title in pitiless fashion. In that contest, Okolie stopped Krzysztof Glowacki with a chilling right hook during the second round. Six months later, the Sauce made the first successful defense of that title by knocking out Dilan Prasovic (15-1 12 KO’s) in the third round of their showdown.3kingsboxing.com
Comments / 0