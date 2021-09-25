Nikki puts Billy in his place, Faith lies, and Victoria questions Phyllis

Young And The Restless spoiler tease the “wedding of the century” may not take place. It appears that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) will get cold feet. Y&R viewers know that a large portion of Ashland Locke’s (Richard Burgi) past is unaccounted for. Although there have been parts of his life that have come to light, Ashland has come up with cover stories. Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) are not buying Locke’s stories. Moreover, their suspicions have been raised and they have not held back their concerns from Victoria.

