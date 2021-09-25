Nikki puts Billy in his place, Faith lies, and Victoria questions Phyllis
The Young and the Restless spoilers tease teen romance hits a snag, an overprotective mother, and showdown between two frenemies. A lot is going down on the hit CBS soap opera as the show gears up for Ashland (Richard Burgi) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) Italian wedding. The latest Y&R preview video features one person gets uninvited from the nuptials while the bride questions her brother’s motives.talesbuzz.com
Comments / 14