Here are all the new trailers released for Season 2 during TUDUM

By Sarah Williams
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s recent TUDUM event has given fans of The Witcher a slew of new information. TUDUM, named for the iconic noise made at the beginning of each new program viewed on the platform, was a virtual event that aired this weekend and detailed new information for many of the streaming giant’s top performers. So, it comes as no surprise that there is plenty of new content for Season 2 of The Witcher ahead of its premiere on December 17.

