Kansas State

3 jailed after Kansas burglary, theft investigation

 6 days ago
DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating 3 suspects in connection with two burglary cases, four theft cases and two drug-related cases. On Friday morning, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and Salina Police Department executed search warrants related to stolen property, burglary, drug and weapons violations at a residence and property located at 2510 Oat Road, in Chapman, according to Sheriff Jerry Davis.

hayspost.com

