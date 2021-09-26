A&M falls to Arkansas for first time in 10 years

A slow start ultimately became Texas A&M’s downfall, allowing Arkansas to build an irrecoverable lead. The 2021 iteration of the Southwest Classic saw the return of neutral site warfare between the two teams, but with one key difference — Arkansas defeated A&M for the first time since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012. In their 20-10 victory, the Razorbacks nearly doubled A&M’s total offensive yardage while holding the maroon and white to an average of just 4.6 yards per play.