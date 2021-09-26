CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

A&M falls to Arkansas for first time in 10 years

By Ryan Faulkner @ryanfaulk03
Battalion Texas AM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA slow start ultimately became Texas A&M’s downfall, allowing Arkansas to build an irrecoverable lead. The 2021 iteration of the Southwest Classic saw the return of neutral site warfare between the two teams, but with one key difference — Arkansas defeated A&M for the first time since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012. In their 20-10 victory, the Razorbacks nearly doubled A&M’s total offensive yardage while holding the maroon and white to an average of just 4.6 yards per play.

www.thebatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Pelosi sets end-of-October deadline for infrastructure vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Saturday set a new deadline of Oct. 31 for the House to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. In a "Dear Colleague" letter released on Saturday, Pelosi said that “more time was needed” to pass the infrastructure bill along with the larger, $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package after scrambling over the past two days to get enough votes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy