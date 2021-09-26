Licence to Kill Remains in the Top Tier of Bond Movies

With the release of Skyfall, critics cited the major departures from the Bond formula taken by that film. They credited Daniel Craig for bringing a modern edge to a character that had become ridiculous in the Brosnan years. It’s easy to forget that similar claims were made about Timothy Dalton back in the late ‘80s. The classically trained actor brought grace to the role with his first appearance in 1987’s The Living Daylights. That film retained the look and feel of the Roger Moore films while starting the shift towards a more realistic hero. The change became a lot more dramatic in Dalton’s second outing two years later. Licence to Kill pared down the excesses of the typical Bond film and crafted a more personal tale of revenge. While the lead character still performs daring feats and outsmarts a ruthless villain, his motive isn’t to save the world. He may take down a drug dealer’s operations, but the true reasons have little to do with stopping illegal activities.