Arizona State

Arizona's struggles haven't deterred two future Wildcats

By Justin Spears Arizona Daily Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona’s sluggish start to the 2021 season hasn’t deterred a pair of the Wildcats’ top incoming recruits. Tight end Keyan Burnett and quarterback Noah Fifita, teammates at Anaheim, California’s Servite High School, say they’re both all-in on Jedd Fisch’s vision for the future despite an ugly first month on the field. The Wildcats fell to Oregon 41-19 on Saturday night, falling to 0-4 this season and 0-1 in Pac-12 play.

