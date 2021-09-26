CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trudeau’s Snap Election Falls Short of Majority Government, Yields Low Voter Turnout

Cover picture for the articleJustin Trudeau will keep his job as Canada’s 23rd prime minister after a snap election produced a House of Commons strikingly similar to the last one. Trudeau’s Liberal Party will be in charge of a minority government once again, where they will need to seek support from other parties to legislate their agenda.

NBC News

Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party wins Canada election, but misses majority

TORONTO — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party a victory in Monday’s parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and now appeared to have led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Business as Usual for Canada's Trudeau After He Again Falls Short of Majority

OTTAWA (Reuters) - It was business as usual in Canada on Tuesday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fell short of winning a majority in a tightly fought federal election, leaving him once again dependent on opposition legislators to govern. Provisional results showed virtually no change from the 2019 election, leading...
POLITICS
AFP

Trudeau's Liberals set to win minority government in Canada election

Canadians returned Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to power in hotly contested elections against a rookie conservative leader, but he failed to gain an absolute majority, according to preliminary results early Tuesday. Trudeau called the snap polls last month, hoping to parlay a smooth Covid-19 vaccine rollout -- among the best in the world -- into a new mandate to steer the nation's pandemic exit and pass his agenda without opposition support. But after a bumpy five weeks of campaigning, he appeared set for a repeat of the close 2019 general election, which resulted in the one-time golden boy of Canadian politics clinging to power yet weakened after losing his majority in parliament. "You (Canadians) are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada through this pandemic into the brighter days ahead," Trudeau said, flanked by his wife Sophie Gregoire and their children on stage at a victory gala.
POLITICS
Reuters

Qatar's first legislative elections see 44% voter turnout

DOHA (Reuters) -Qataris voted on Saturday in the Gulf Arab state’s first legislative elections for two-thirds of the advisory Shura Council, a process that has stirred domestic debate about electoral inclusion and citizenship. Turnout for the election of 30 members of the 45-seat body was 44%, the elections’ Supervisory Committee...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Indigenous leader to France's Macron: Save the Amazon

Decrying the “predation” of his homeland, a Brazilian Indigenous leader is appealing to France’s president to use his global sway to fight the deforestation of the Amazon Ninawa, a leader of the Huni Kui people who uses just one name, delivered a letter on Saturday to the office of French President Emmanuel Macron He urged the French leader to lean on the whole 27-nation European Union to limit trade linked to deforestation. His appeal also called for pressure on Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to halt logging, farming and development projects that are destroying the Amazon rainforest.In the letter,...
AMERICAS
AFP

British PM Johnson upbeat despite UK's woes

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday vowed to press on with his post-Brexit agenda for Britain, even as the country faces a growing supply chain crisis made worse by its EU departure. In a bullish eve-of-conference message to the Tory faithful, Johnson vowed to forge ahead with his post-Covid recovery plan to "build back better" in areas from infrastructure to climate change.
POLITICS
The Independent

Green Party’s new co-leaders vow to be ‘real opposition to feeble Tory government’

The Green Party’s newly elected leaders have vowed to boost the number of Green MPs in parliament and become the “real opposition” to the Conservative government.Members of the party in England and Wales have elected councillors Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay as the new co-leaders, after Sian Berry and Jonathan Bartley stood down.“We’re determined to see more Greens elected in England and Wales,” said Mr Ramsay. “We’re here because we want to lead our party to success … to be the real opposition to this feeble Conservative government.”The Green Party has only one MP, Caroline Lucas, but has three...
POLITICS
MyArkLaMiss

Congress halfway home in averting partial federal shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress took a big step toward avoiding a partial federal shutdown on Thursday when the Senate passed a bill to keep the government funded through Dec. 3. The House was expected to follow suit shortly. The votes will help avert one crisis, but only delay another as the political parties dig in […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Trump May Not Have to Steal 2024

Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent a pro-Trump plot to pervert the 2024 election?. But along with that question, here’s another: Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 election fair and square?. The Biden administration’s numbers are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bunewsservice.com

November border reopening leaves uncertainties for some, optimism for others

BOSTON – Following an announcement earlier this month, the United States will permit entry to fully-vaccinated foreign travelers starting this November – paving the way for everything smoother from international trade to family reunions, after nearly two years of travel restrictions. Following an 18-month ban, exempted individuals include those from...
BOSTON, MA

