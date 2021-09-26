CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Misook Wang Murdered Her Mother-In-Law — Did She Kill Her Ex's 3-Year-Old Child, Too?

By Jax Miller
Oxygen
Oxygen
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Misook Wang is currently behind bars for one murder. But is it possible she was responsible for killing another person as well?. On Sept. 5, 2011, Larry Tyda reported his 70-year-old wife, Linda Tyda, missing to police. Linda, a Chinese immigrant, worked as an interpreter and left in the early morning hours to meet a prospective client in Bloomington, Illinois.

www.oxygen.com

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Teen, 17 years old, sentenced to prison for role in quadruple Elkview murders

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A 17-year-old girl was sentenced to prison for her role in connection with the murders of four members of a family in Elkview. Rebecca Lynn Walker was sentenced Thursday by Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Kenneth Ballard to 10 years in prison. In July, she pleaded guilty to four counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
ELKVIEW, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
TheDailyBeast

Twin Sisters Charged With Helping Choke Own Brother to Death

Two years ago, Tysean Lipford was sentenced to 30 years in prison for choking 17-year-old Christian Matthews to death at his Maryland home. On Friday, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced arrests and first-degree murder charges against three additional suspects in Matthews’ killing—two of whom happen to be his own sisters. Lemae and Leaundra Matthews, 23-year-old twins, were arrested after detectives collected enough evidence to prosecute them for allegedly assisting Lipford in eliminating Matthews. Charging documents filed in the case state that Leaundra and Lipford had a baby together, and that she was pregnant with his second child. Leaundra told Lipford her brother had threatened to harm her and the baby, and that “he had to go,” the documents reveal, also alleging that a remorseless Leaundra admitted to her mom and aunt that she had been part of the plot. A third suspect, 25-year-old Daniel “Ghost” Howard, held Christian Matthews down as Lipford strangled him, according to the filing. “Make sure yall shit str8 n omerta,” Lipford allegedly texted to Leaundra after the murder. All three are now being held without bond.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thecinemaholic.com

Nailah Franklin Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

If there is one thing we’ve learned from delving into all kinds of true-crime tales through shows, documentaries, and podcasts, it is that most heinous offenses transpire when dating and personal involvements go awry. There are frauds, adulterous affairs, and greed in terms of motive, yet retribution takes the crown for being the most prevalent. And NBC’s ‘Dateline: Smoke and Mirrors,’ examining the 2007 murder of Nailah Franklin, unfortunately, includes multiple such aspects. So now that it’s been a while, let’s find out every nitty-gritty detail of this matter, shall we?
PUBLIC SAFETY
wmar2news

Mother claims she killed her kids so they could go to heaven, police say

PHOENIX — PHOENIX (KNXV) - An Arizona mother is facing a first-degree murder charge after shooting her two children, a boy and a girl, at a home in Phoenix. Police say during the course of their investigation, they learned the children's mother, Esther Callejas, called her husband and another family member to tell them that she just killed the kids.
PHOENIX, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sex Abuse#Mother In Law#Domestic Violence#Chinese#American#The U S Army#Korean#Asian#Misoo
CBS Austin

81 year sentence for Kelli Sartin matches her father's age at the time she murdered him

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A jury that convicted a woman of murdering her father has decided on an 81 year prison sentence. The jury returned with the decision at about 6:20 p.m. after convicting Kelli Sartin earlier Thursday, and Judge Raquel West then sentenced Sartin to 81 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for killing Charles Sartin. She faced up to life in prison. The prosecutor asked the jury for the 81 year sentence, matching the age of her father at the time of his murder.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Oxygen

Florida Man Accused Of Burying Girlfriend By RV Has Been Charged With Murder

A Florida man who allegedly fatally shot his girlfriend and buried her in a cinderblock tomb beneath an RV was arrested over the weekend. Jason Robinson, 37, is accused of first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, Rhonda Marie Wright, authorities said. He also was charged with tampering with physical evidence, using false identification, resisting an officer with violence, depriving an officer of a means of protection, battery on a law enforcement officer, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
FLORIDA STATE
KATC News

Mother, her boyfriend, booked with murder in two-year-old's death

The mother of a two-year-old found dead in Mississippi this weekend and her boyfriend were booked with second-degree murder today. "Over the past several days, when we first received a call, it was our highest priority to bring Neveah home. It saddens me to have to stand here and hold a press conference to discuss the fact that this beautiful, innocent angel is no longer with us," said Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Oxygen

Convicted Murderer Insists She Didn't Poison Husband, Blames 'Sugar Coma'

Teresa Kotomski was convicted of murdering her husband, Raymond Kotomski, after he died of ethylene glycol poisoning, but now she’s offering a new theory from behind bars. “I felt that people need to know that I’m innocent,” Teresa Kotomski told "Snapped: Behind Bars," airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen. “I did not murder my husband.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s Escatawpa Jane Doe ID’d 44 years after her murder; She was murdered by serial killer, police say

More than four decades after an unidentified woman’s body was found murdered, Mississippi law enforcement investigators say they’ve discovered her identity and they say America’s most prolific serial killer murdered her. Jackson County Sheriff’s Investigators said Tuesday they have identified the skeletal remains of a woman found in December 1977.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
davisvanguard.org

Brothers Denied Bail, Pending Trial for Child Molestation Charges

SACRAMENTO, CA – A question the courts constantly face is what public safety measures can be put in place if an accused person is released on bail prior to trial. But Friday, in Sacramento County Superior Court, in the cases of brothers Jared and David Belmares, the court found that there were no measures to guarantee the immediate safety of the public should the brothers choose to act again.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
NW Florida Daily News

'She's gone, I shot her': More details emerge in alleged murder of 29-year-old Crestview woman

CRESTVIEW — New details are emerging in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Angelica Le of Crestview after a DeFuniak Springs man was arrested and charged in her slaying. In an arrest report from the Crestview Police Department, an officer describes the final moments before Le was reportedly choked and shot in the neck in front of two children in the parking lot of the Bel Aire Terrace apartments early Sunday.
CRESTVIEW, FL
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy