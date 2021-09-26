John Robert VanDenover, 70, of West Liberty, died on Sept. 22, 2021. He was born on Jan. 24, 1951, in Oelwein, Iowa, to parents James VanDenover and Ruth (VanDenover) Kobey. John was a devoted father with his grandkids being his pride and joy. He loved to spend time with them and teach them things about the world. John grew up in Oelwein, graduated from Oelwein High School in 1969, and attended the University of Northern Iowa. He enjoyed helping in the family jewelry store as a young man and spent time working in a variety of industries throughout his lifetime including industrial manufacturing and transportation. He would often go out of his way to help others and has made many life-long friends through his altruism. John was a passionate gun enthusiast and spent time as an officer for his local gun range.