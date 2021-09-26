CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Donna Arlene Meyer

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, after a short illness. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donna is survived by her son, John (Holly) Meyer of Pittsboro, N.C.; a daughter, Susan (Tony) Reed of Marion, Iowa; three grandchildren, Dustin Reed of Marion, and Ariayna and Amarya Meyer of Pittsboro; along with many nieces and nephews; and partner, Bill Elliott of Cedar Rapids.

