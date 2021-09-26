Three Mavericks rank in the ESPN’s top 100
ESPN, Dallas Mavericks, Tim Hardaway Jr., National Basketball Association, Cade Cunningham, Kevin Durant, Andrew Wiggins. ESPN recently ranked the top 100 players in the NBA, and three members of the Dallas Mavericks made the cut. Luka Doncic led the way at number four overall. Kristaps Porzingis was the second highest rated Maverick at number 50 overall. Tim Hardaway Jr. was the final Maverick to make the cut at number 79 overall.www.chatsports.com
