Three Mavericks rank in the ESPN’s top 100

For the second year in a row, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is the betting favorite to win the NBA MVP. Expectations are high for the 22-year-old, but given his remarkable numbers and savant-like basketball mind, it’s by no means an unreasonable projection. Doncic is viewed almost universally around the league as the next Guy—the face of the league once generational talents like LeBron James and Kevin Durant eventually call it quits. He’s already proven to be an unsolvable problem in the postseason, pushing a superior LA Clippers team to six and seven games respectively in back-to-back years in the playoffs. He finished fourth in MVP voting in 2020 and sixth in 2021, but to fullfill those betting odds and finish first in 2022, he’ll need to reach some key checkpoints in order to sway media voters.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO