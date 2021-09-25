Timberwolves Announce Training Camp Roster and Information

The Rangers 2021 training camp roster has been released. There are no surprises on this year’s roster, as there don’t appear to be any PTOs listed. The first preseason game is Sunday, so I’d expect the first round of cuts –CHL kids being sent back to their teams– before then. After that, the most telling round of cuts isn’t the last round, but the two or three rounds before. We’ve seen some surprising names get cut in those rounds, players we’ve expected to make teams in the past. Sometimes it shows a player isn’t ready, and other times it shows that there just isn’t room on the roster yet.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO