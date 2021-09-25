Timberwolves Announce Training Camp Roster and Information
Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team’s training camp roster, which stands at 20 players. The Wolves will tip-off their 2021 Training Camp with group player workouts starting Tuesday, Sept. 28 at The Courts at Mayo Clinic Square. During the group player workout period, the team will hold hybrid in-person and virtual media availabilities each day from Timberwolves players along with Head Coach Chris Finch.www.nba.com
