MLB (9/25): Bader leads Cardinals to franchise record 15th straight win

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- The Cardinals set a new franchise record with their 15th straight victory while the Royals spoiled a solid start by Jonathan Heasley. Kansas City Royals (70-84): The Royals lost a 5-1 decision to Detroit. Jonathan Heasley threw 5 1/3 innings of shutout baseball, allowing just three hits while striking out three in grabbing a no decision. The Royals got their only run on a Hunter Dozier RBI double. Dozier and Nicky Lopez finish with two hits each in the loss.

Harrison Bader Lifts Cardinals To 15th Straight Victory

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The Cardinals may never lose again. It was unheralded speedster Harrison Bader...
St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
No. 2 Worth County set for Orrick, record-breaking playmaker

(Grant City) -- Worth County football skyrocketed to No. 2 in the Missouri 8-Man Media Poll after fending off one of the state's most explosive players. Now, they get ready for a state record holder when they face Orrick this week. The Tigers moved to 5-0 last week with a...
MLB Recap: Cardinals grab 16th straight win

Ariel and Ben talk MLB as the Cardinals get their 16th straight win and vault themselves into the playoff picture against the Cubs.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani puts final touches on AL MVP resume with latest historic feat

Even with the 2021 MLB regular season now mere days away from coming to a close, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is still bolstering his 2021 American League MVP resume. Coming into the Angels’ road game against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, Ohtani sat at 24 stolen bases on the season, which was already a career-high for him by a considerable amount. The two-way talent recorded the 25th and 26th stolen bases of his season during the contest.
MLB roundup: Cardinals edge Padres for 8th straight win

Edmundo Sosa, Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson each drove in two runs, and the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting San Diego Padres 8-7 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. Tyler O'Neill scored three runs and drove in another for the Cardinals, who extended their winning streak to eight games.
MLB
MLB Daily Fantasy Primer: Saturday (9/25) PREMIUM

Saturday night’s main slate includes nine games. Check out today’s MLB Grand Slam contest at FanDuel >>. Corbin Burnes is the top pitching option, and he's priced as such. Nonetheless, I'm willing to pay his sizable salary in all game types. Thankfully, Tyler Anderson and Burnes' opponent, Rich Hill, offer gamers affordable SP2 options. Huascar Ynoa is underpriced on FanDuel, and he's a defensible option on DraftKings at his fair price.
Jon Lester leads Cards’ charge for record 15th straight win

The St. Louis Cardinals will bid for their team-record 15th consecutive victory when they visit the Chicago Cubs Saturday. The Cardinals (85-69) swept the Cubs 8-5 and 12-4 in a doubleheader Friday to push their winning streak to 14 games, which tied the 1935 team for longest in franchise history.
MLB
Longtime MLB Broadcaster Announces He’s Retiring

One of the most iconic voices in baseball is officially retiring. On Saturday afternoon, New York Yankees broadcaster Ken Singleton announced that he’s stepping away from the broadcast booth. Singleton, who played in the MLB for 15 years, began his broadcasting career in the mid-1980s. It wasn’t until 1997 when...
Chicago Cubs Lineup (9/25/21): Contreras Leads Off, Bote at 2B, Lester Starting for Cardinals

Update: Nico Hoerner has been scratched due to general soreness, which probably angers Kyle Farnsworth, and has been replaced by Sergio Alcántara. Perhaps the best thing about this afternoon is that no matter what happens, Jon Lester can’t win his 200th game against the Cubs as a member of the Cardinals. What a weird freaking set of circumstances this year has presented. After they couldn’t come up with $5 million to bring the lefty back, the Cubs scraped together enough cash for Jake Arrieta. Now Arrieta has been DFA’d twice in the space of 6 weeks or so and Lester has been great over the last month.
MLB

