MLB (9/25): Bader leads Cardinals to franchise record 15th straight win
(KMAland) -- The Cardinals set a new franchise record with their 15th straight victory while the Royals spoiled a solid start by Jonathan Heasley. Kansas City Royals (70-84): The Royals lost a 5-1 decision to Detroit. Jonathan Heasley threw 5 1/3 innings of shutout baseball, allowing just three hits while striking out three in grabbing a no decision. The Royals got their only run on a Hunter Dozier RBI double. Dozier and Nicky Lopez finish with two hits each in the loss.www.kmaland.com
